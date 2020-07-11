Franette Shongood BellMay 25, 1916 - July 1, 2020Lake St. Louis, MissouriFranette Ruth Shongood was the only child of Charles Shongood and Alice Eve McCardell. Born in 1916 Manhattan, she was baptized at St. John the Divine and grew up on the Upper West Side. As a toddler, her parents whisked her away to Bermuda to avoid or recuperate from the worldwide influenza pandemic. Little Franette, characteristically, survived.Late in high school, Franette moved to Hollywood, California and graduated from John Marshall High School. Under a pseudonym, she wrote articles for her grandfather, newsman Roy L. McCardell. After three years of college, Franette moved to Northern California and exaggerated her height to become a switchboard operator for Bell Telephone. Soon promoted to the business office, her career was launched.A great music lover, Franette's single life centered on a group of musicians, writers, artists, and photographers in the San Francisco Bay area and Sacramento. In 1941, she married Charles Thomas Bell in Santa Clara. They watched many of their best friends serve and die in World War II. With five sons (Michael, Terrance, Jeffrey, Peter and Christopher), they moved to assist a recovering Europe as civil service employees of the Department of Defense, an extraordinary decision for a large family in the mid-1950s.Living in France and Germany, Franette rose in the civil service, sharpening her management skills and combatting discrimination and doubters with a fierce charm and easy competence. She mentored, trained and promoted younger people; many of whom remained in her life until the end. Traveling, skiing, and trying (though typically not successfully!) to learn every language, Franette and Charles enjoyed food, music, and the arts throughout Europe. They resided in Spain with a sailboat. Finally, in the late 1970s, Franette chose Pacific Grove, California and kept on serving, retiring at Ft. Ord near aged seventy-five. Relentlessly curious, she then went back to college, taking maths through Calculus 3 as well as humanities, arts & sciences. She spent long hours beachcombing for shells and rocks, painting the coastline, and enjoying dinners with Charles throughout the Bay area. They bought a home in The Bluffs, between Monterey and Salinas where Franette served as an officer in the homeowners association. As always, Franette made many friends, usually younger people. She reunited with her living cousins again.A lifelong sports fanatic, on her 100th birthday she enjoyed a party at a St. Louis Cardinals game. She later moved to Lake St. Louis, living her final years in the home of her son Terry.Franette was a positive force of nature who set the bar high for herself and everyone, encouraging and challenging people to achieve their best. She never gave up on anything or anyone. She was a ferocious champion of those who suffered oppression, sacrificed in public service, suffered racial injustices, or carried unjust burdens.Franette was always the most interesting person in any room, in any country, in any decade. She died peacefully in her sleep on July 1, 2020, aged 104, unrelated to the current pandemic. She is survived by her five sons and several grandchildren who adored her.