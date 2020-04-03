|
Frank Barrows
Sept. 20, 1946 - March 21, 2020
Monterey & Hawaii
Frank passed away peacefully early Saturday morning March 21, 2020. Frank was born in Honolulu, HI. After graduating Cal Poly, Frank spent much of his time on the ocean, sailing around the world. He then gave 20 years of his life, joyfully directing the MPC Auto Tech Department, where he shared his love of the ocean through working as an Advisor and Instructor for Marine Advanced Technology Education, focusing on advanced submersibles and auto technology. Frank volunteered at the Monterey Bay Aquarium for more than 10 years giving his time and sharing his love of ocean exploration. His life was devoted to teaching auto mechanics and ocean conservation. He was a man who was fiercely loyal as a friend, always full of optimism and always saw the good in people. After retiring from MPC, Frank moved to Hawai'i, where he spent his final years with friends, family, his loyal dog and cat. Frank is joining these loved ones in heaven who have gone before him, Mother, Margaret Claxton; and father, Frank Lloyd Barrows. Frank's love and enjoyment of the ocean was only surpassed by his love and devotion to his family and pets, he will be deeply missed. He is survived by his stepdaughter, Serena Catrice David and husband Jordan David; three grandchildren; stepsister, Marsha Standish; stepbrother, Miles Standish and many dear friends. For more information about a celebration of life please email: [email protected]
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 3, 2020