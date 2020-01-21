|
Frank Crivello
May 18, 1922 - January 17, 2020
Monterey
Frank Crivello, a resident of Monterey since 1951, went home to the Lord on January 17, 2020. He was 97 years old. He was born in Trapani, Sicily, Italy, and was the son of the late Giuseppe and Provvidenza Crivello. Before being welcomed by relatives to the United States of America, Frank also lived in Caracas, Venezuela from 1946 to 1951.
He began work as a child at nine years old fishing on his family's sailboat. He completed his education as a teenager earning a Diesel Engineer License. During World War II, Frank worked as a Merchant Marine. During this time he was captured by German Nazi Military Forces and endured six months of internment. He was always most grateful to God to have survived. In addition to his work as a fisherman in Sicily, Frank also fished the waters of Monterey, San Pedro, the Sacramento River and Alaska. In 1956 he began a 31 year career with Pacific Gas and Electric at the Moss Landing Power Plant and retired in 1987.
Frank married Mary Mancuso at San Carlos Church in 1954. They enjoyed 61 years of marriage until her passing in 2015. Frank is survived by his three children, Joseph Crivello and Providence Crivello of Monterey, The Very Reverend Peter Crivello of Pacific Grove, and his sister Pasqua Crivello of Trapani, Sicily.
He has been an active member of San Carlos Cathedral Parish and the Italian Catholic Federation Santa Rosalia Branch #36.
Funeral Services will be celebrated at San Carlos Cathedral. Visitation will begin Thursday, January 23, 2020 at 6:00 pm with a Vigil Service following at 7:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 24, 2020 at 9:30 am. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to San Carlos Cathedral to either the Loaves and Fishes Outreach Ministry or the Ongoing Preservation Fund.
