Frank DiGirolamo
Nov. 14, 1953 – Aug. 18, 2019
Jackson, California
Monterey Peninsula native and longtime Jackson, California, resident Frank DiGirolamo succumbed to cancer August 18, leaving behind a large, devoted family who will always remember him as hard-working, fun-loving, handsome, and mischievous. He was 65 years old.
Born November 14, 1953, in Carmel, Frank attended Junipero Sera School at the Carmel Mission, where he was an altar boy. He made the Carmel River his playground, building rafts, forts, and tree houses, catching crawfish, and swimming. He became a fearless surfer, riding waves for twenty years in Carmel and Santa Cruz, and taking surfing trips to Southern California and Mexico.
Frank began working at age ten in Angelo's, his family's seafood restaurant on the wharf in Monterey. He bused tables, washed dishes, and became a skilled chef. He also "threw albacore" and packed and weighed other fish at his family's wholesale fish markets in Monterey and Moss Landing. He graduated from Monterey High School in 1972, lettering in baseball and football.
Frank continued to play baseball at Monterey Peninsula College, where he majored in manufacturing technology. He went on to a career as an iron worker at Kirby Low Iron Works in Monterey, Dietrich Iron Works in Santa Cruz, and Stockton Steel, where he put in 21 years fabricating architectural features for some of the region's landmark buildings, including the Moscone Center and 181 Fremont Street in San Francisco, the Sacramento International Airport, and California Memorial Stadium at UC Berkeley. Frank was a member of Shop Ironworkers Local 790.
In 1994 Frank and his family moved to Jackson, where he coached Little League and junior varsity and varsity baseball at Argonaut High School. He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Becki, sons Frank and Jesse (Ashley), and daughter Tiffany (Adam). His legacy includes six grandchildren: Preston, Franky Marie, Isabella, Giovanni, and Amileah DiGirolamo, and Rocky Pastana.
Frank also leaves behind his parents, George and Diane DiGirolamo of Monterey, siblings Philip (Lisa) DiGirolamo of Felton, Vincent (April) DiGirolamo of Setauket, New York, Joyce (Steve) Koth of Seaside, and Thomas (Carrie) DiGirolamo of Bend, Oregon, and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
A vigil will be held at St. Katharine Drexel Catholic Church, 11361 Prospect Drive, in Jackson, on Wednesday, Aug. 21, at 7 pm, followed by a Mass of Christian burial on Thursday, Aug. 22, at 11 am. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the local cancer support group "Amador Stars," P.O. Box 208, Jackson, CA 95642.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Aug. 21, 2019