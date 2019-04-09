Frank John Campo, Sr.

October 11, 1943 ~ April 6, 2019

Monterey

Frank John Campo Senior, age 75, passed away April 6, 2019 peacefully with his wife and sons at his side at the Community Hospital of the Monterey Peninsula.

Francesco was born October 11, 1943 in Marettimo, Sicily, Italy to Giuseppe and Anita Campo. Frank immigrated to the US in 1956, with his mother and siblings; Anthony, Maria, and Jack. Frank's dad had come earlier to fish sardines and establish a home for his young family. Frank attended local schools through Monterey Peninsula college. He started fishing for salmon during the summers in Alaska in 1963 and held jobs on land in the off-seasons. In 1969 he married Phyllis Torrente.

In 1976 Frank bought the fishing vessel, Kingdom and was successful in the black cod, squid, albacore and herring industries. Frank retired from fishing in California and Alaska in 2006. Grandchildren and gardening were his passions in retirement.

Frank is survived by his wife Phyllis of 50 years, son Joe and daughter-in-law Rochelle, and son Frank Jr and daughter-in-law Cary, and his 5 grandchildren; Frank III, Mia, Chris, Gianna and John.

The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude and highest admiration to Dr. Nancy Rubin, Ashley Sandridge and staff at Pacific Cancer Care as well as the nurses and staff at Terrace West of the Community Hospital for their compassion and professionalism. A special thanks goes to Carmella Noto, Vince and Antonette Torrente, Maria Vista, Michael George, Joe and Mary Guerra and their families as well as Major Mike Loconsolo.

Mass of Christian Burial will be Wednesday, April 10, 2019 at 9:30am at San Carlos Cathedral, Monterey. Committal will follow in the San Carlos Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made in Frank's memory to: The John Spadaro Youth Foundation, 2170 Trapani Cir., Monterey, CA. 93940.

