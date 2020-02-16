|
Frank Richard Russo, Sr.
February 16, 1943 - February 11, 2020
Corral de Tierra
After a long period of failing health, Frank Russo passed away peacefully at CHOMP on Tuesday February 11, 2020 at age 76. Frank was born in Monterey and remained a lifelong resident of the Monterey Peninsula. His last residence was in Markham Ranch in Corral De Tierra. Frank graduated from Monterey High in 1961 where he met and then married Barbara in 1963. They got married in San Carlos Cathedral and remain members of the Parish.
Frank attended Monterey Peninsula College and was part of the 1961 football team that won the first annual lettuce bowl and the league championship.
Frank worked several years as a plasterer and then as a General Contractor on the Monterey Peninsula. Frank specialized in designing and building custom homes around Monterey County.
Frank was always involved in sports with his sons and grandchildren including coaching Pop Warner football and Little League baseball. Frank attended many events like football, baseball, and golf tournaments and enjoyed taking pictures. Frank was also known for taking action pictures of all of the team members and giving the pictures to the parents. He was an avid Giants, 49ers, Warriors, and Sharks fan.
Frank loved playing golf and was a Don member at Rancho Cañada Golf Course. Frank loved his golf- buddies and after-golf activities. Frank enjoyed traveling with his wife, taking many cruises, and trips to Europe, China, Hawaii, and the Mexican Riviera. Frank played golf in many countries including China.
Frank is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, sons Frank JR and Andy; grandsons AJ, Joey (Tiffany Cardinale) and Nick; granddaughter Angela with great granddaughter Mia. Frank is also survived by his brother Richard (Nancy) and sister Sharon (Mark), and aunt Mary. Frank was predeceased in death by parents Joseph and Phyllis Russo and sister Marie (Larry).
The family would like to express special thanks For the wonderful long-term care by Doctors Shah, Kanak, Meckel, and Bradley.
In lieu of flowers, Frank would like his friends to make a contribution to the First Tee Program, Montage Health Foundation, or a .
In honor of Frank the family will remember him with a memorial celebration of life that will take place on the Monterey Peninsula. Date and location to be determined.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 16, 2020