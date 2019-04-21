Fred Angoco Camacho

May 31, 1943 - April 17, 2019

Marina

Fred Angoco Camacho ("Budoki"), born 31 May 1943 to Jesus Garrido Camacho and Oliva Fejerang Angoco, of Agana, Guam, passed peacefully on April 17, 2019. He attended Father Duenas and graduated from George Washington High School in 1962.

He is survived by the love of his life, Manino(Nina) Taeu of American Samoa, for 52 years. They married on 29 October 1966, St. Jude Church, Sinajana, Guam and were blessed by a daughter, Leslie Camacho, married to Jim San Agustin. Fred retired from the Army in 1991, after 24 years of exemplary service and 15 years as a federal employee.

He and Nina loved the Monterey Peninsula and decided Marina would be their retirement home. Fred is a life-time member of the Knights of Columbus, Marina, and a parishioner of St. Jude Church for 38 years. He loved sports and was an avid bowler, fisherman, hunter, and golfer. The BEST was his love of bonding with his 8 grandchildren, Fred Michael, Nicholas Sioueli, Samantha Celyse, Alexander James (dec.), Christian Emmanuel, Aaron Thomas, Felice Oliva, and Isabella Mere; and 5 great-grandchildren (MJ, Isaac, Riley, Ariah and Layla). He loved new technology and electronic tools, found joy in learning how they worked and always determined to master the challenges they presented. Fred is also survived by his brother, John Angoco Camacho and sister, Lolita Angoco Camacho (pre-deceased by brothers David, Anthony and James Camacho); and many nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Jude Parish, 303 Hillcrest Ave., Marina.

