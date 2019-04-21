Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bermudez Family Funerals
475 Washington St., A
Monterey, CA 93940
831-324-0404
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jude Parish
303 Hillcrest Ave.
Marina, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Fred Camacho
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fred Angoco Camacho


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fred Angoco Camacho Obituary
Fred Angoco Camacho
May 31, 1943 - April 17, 2019
Marina
Fred Angoco Camacho ("Budoki"), born 31 May 1943 to Jesus Garrido Camacho and Oliva Fejerang Angoco, of Agana, Guam, passed peacefully on April 17, 2019. He attended Father Duenas and graduated from George Washington High School in 1962.
He is survived by the love of his life, Manino(Nina) Taeu of American Samoa, for 52 years. They married on 29 October 1966, St. Jude Church, Sinajana, Guam and were blessed by a daughter, Leslie Camacho, married to Jim San Agustin. Fred retired from the Army in 1991, after 24 years of exemplary service and 15 years as a federal employee.
He and Nina loved the Monterey Peninsula and decided Marina would be their retirement home. Fred is a life-time member of the Knights of Columbus, Marina, and a parishioner of St. Jude Church for 38 years. He loved sports and was an avid bowler, fisherman, hunter, and golfer. The BEST was his love of bonding with his 8 grandchildren, Fred Michael, Nicholas Sioueli, Samantha Celyse, Alexander James (dec.), Christian Emmanuel, Aaron Thomas, Felice Oliva, and Isabella Mere; and 5 great-grandchildren (MJ, Isaac, Riley, Ariah and Layla). He loved new technology and electronic tools, found joy in learning how they worked and always determined to master the challenges they presented. Fred is also survived by his brother, John Angoco Camacho and sister, Lolita Angoco Camacho (pre-deceased by brothers David, Anthony and James Camacho); and many nieces and nephews.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Jude Parish, 303 Hillcrest Ave., Marina.
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com


View the online memorial for Fred Angoco Camacho
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bermudez Family Funerals
Download Now