Fred R. Fuller, Commander US Navy-RETJune 29, 1925 – Sept. 1, 2020SalinasFred Randal "Randy" Fuller was born on June 29, 1925, and passed away on Sept.1, 2020, at the age of 95, surrounded by his loving family.Born in Stamford, TX, and raised in Wichita Falls, TX, Randy enlisted in the Navy on May 28, 1942, and served our Country for over 30 years as a proud veteran of three wars: World War II, Korea, and Vietnam.Randy entered the Navy's flight training program in September 1943, and completed flight training in 1945. He was assigned to fly TBM Avenger aircraft and, in WWII, he was transferred to the USS Cowpens, a Pacific Fleet Carrier stationed in Okinawa. During his long career, Randy flew numerous missions in every type of military aircraft and transport, and even served as a VIP pilot to the top military officers.While stationed in San Diego in 1952, Randy married Jean Dolores McNeil and they were blessed to have three children together. He and his family arrived in Salinas in 1969, where Randy was stationed at the Naval Postgraduate School in Monterey, and served as the Officer in Charge of decommissioning the Naval Auxiliary Landing Field (NALF) located on the north side of the Monterey Airport.After over 30 years of devoted service, rising through the military ranks, Commander Fred R. Fuller retired in July 1972. Immediately at his retirement, Randy re-entered civilian life as Assistant Manager and Assistant Chief of Police for the Monterey Peninsula Airport District. After 5-1/2 years at the Airport District, Randy fully retired in Jan. 1978 to enjoy many nice years of retirement in his Toro Park home. After his beloved wife of 34 years, Jean, lost her battle with cancer in 1986, Randy traveled to Sun City West, AZ, where he then lived during the winter months. Always an active volunteer, Randy served as President of the Property Owners & Residents' Assoc. (PORA) for about 8 years, then served as a Board Member for Sun City West Rec. Center for about 3-1/2 years.In 2008, Randy met and married Jean Cray in Arizona, and they celebrated their 12th Anniversary in April 2020. Randy recently celebrated his 95th birthday in June 2020, and was blessed to have a long life of devotion to his country, his community, and, especially, to his family!Randy is survived by his beloved children Kathy Russo (Jim Russo, Jr.) of Monterey, Susan Yedlicka (Mike) of Corral de Tierra, and Michael Fuller (Diane) of Los Angeles; devoted grandchildren Kyle Yedlicka (Alexandra Bryan), Jared Yedlicka (Allie Rybinski), Kristen Russo (Blake Fitzwater), and Jaymie Russo; and his loving wife of 12 years, Jean Cray Fuller.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Hospice or the Visiting Nurses Association (VNA).