Fred Rowland
December 25, 1958 - July 17, 2020
Salinas
Fred Rowland, a lifelong resident of Salinas, California, passed away on July 17, 2020 at the age of 61.
He attended Washington Union Elementary School in Corral de Tierra, Salinas High School, and Hartnell College before earning his Bachelor of Science degree from Sacramento State University.
Fred was the owner of Monterey Bay Appraisers in Carmel, California and past President of the Monterey Bay Chapter of the Appraisal Institute.
He is survived by his daughter Emily, brothers, Tom, Stan and James Rowland, sister, Caroline Rowland-Carroll and many nieces and nephews.
A private gathering is planned by his family. He will be laid to rest at San Carlos Cemetery, in Monterey, California near his parents, Tom and Carol Rowland, and brother Dan Rowland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the American Liver Foundation would be appreciated.
