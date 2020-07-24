1/1
Fred Rowland
1958 - 2020
Fred Rowland
December 25, 1958 - July 17, 2020
Salinas
Fred Rowland, a lifelong resident of Salinas, California, passed away on July 17, 2020 at the age of 61.
He attended Washington Union Elementary School in Corral de Tierra, Salinas High School, and Hartnell College before earning his Bachelor of Science degree from Sacramento State University.
Fred was the owner of Monterey Bay Appraisers in Carmel, California and past President of the Monterey Bay Chapter of the Appraisal Institute.
He is survived by his daughter Emily, brothers, Tom, Stan and James Rowland, sister, Caroline Rowland-Carroll and many nieces and nephews.
A private gathering is planned by his family. He will be laid to rest at San Carlos Cemetery, in Monterey, California near his parents, Tom and Carol Rowland, and brother Dan Rowland.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the American Liver Foundation would be appreciated.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com


View the online memorial for Fred Rowland



Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Struve and Laporte
41 West San Luis
Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 424-0311
July 24, 2020
I have known Fred since around 1983. I knew Tom first from the Society of Real Estate Appraisers meetings. He was well-liked, a professional in the field, honest and an asset to our profession. I am very sorry for your loss.
Brian Nicholson
Acquaintance
July 24, 2020
I KNEW FRED AND HIS FATHER. BOTH WERE WELL RESPECTED APPRAISERS AND JUST "GREAT" GUYS..I HAVE MISSED FRED IN THE APPRAISAL BUSINESS. WE HAD MANY GREAT DISCUSSIONS OVER THE YEARS. HE WAS A GRACIOUS PERSON AND UPBEAT. I APPRECIATED HIM AS A FRIEND.
JERRY ENDERS
Friend
July 23, 2020
I am very sad to hear of Fred's passing, way too young. My sympathies to the family for your loss. Fred was a very well respected real estate appraiser as was his father before him. Fred's appraisal professionalism and expertise was well known locally and his contribution to the local real estate community was profound. Fred will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Stuart Wolf
Friend
