Gaetano Cutino

July 26, 1931-April 26, 2019

Monterey

Guy (also known as Tom to his friends) died peacefully with his daughters at his side on April 26, 2019 at Community Hospital of Monterey Peninsula. Born in Pittsburg, California to Salvatore and Antoinette Cutino, the family later moved to Monterey, where Guy attended Monterey High School. After graduation he enlisted in the United States Air Force, rising to the rank of Master Sergeant at his retirement in 1974. He served with distinction as a Medical Technician, and participated in "Operation Wounded Warrior", for the Military Air Transport Service in Hawaii. Airman Cutino made several flights between Hickam Air Force Base and Travis Air Force Base, attending compassionately to wounded French Union soldiers at the end of the Battle of Dien Bien Phu in early 1954. Guy was fortunate to travel the world serving his country and returned to his home in Monterey in 1978 to help his parents and volunteer in his community.

Married June 5, 1954 to his ex-wife Mary Ann Cutino of Monterey, who survives, they had seven wonderful children: Clarice, Annette, Salvatore, Frances (Alan Gull), Christina (Michael Kanelopolous), Gaetano (Kathleen), and Gabrielle. He was blessed with twelve grandchildren and six great grandchildren who cherish their fond and funny memories of their beloved Nano. Also surviving is his sister, Frances Francis of Monterey and her children.

Guy was preceded in death by his parents and his youngest son, Army Master Sergeant Gaetano Cutino.

The family is especially grateful to the caring, wonderful staff of Carmel Hills Care Center who made his last two years fun and vibrant.

Services will be May 3, 2019, 2:00-4:00 pm at Mission Mortuary, 450 Camino El Estero, Monterey.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that contributions be made in Guy's memory to the Special Operations Warrior Foundation, www.SpecialOps.org.





View the online memorial for Gaetano Cutino Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary