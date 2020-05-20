Gary Kent StephensJanuary 24, 1936 - March 8, 2020MarinaGary Stephens, 84, passed away on March 8, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Janett; his two daughters, Sheridan Marie and Andrea Elias (Buddy); his two grandchildren, Samantha Elias and Gary Elias II; along with his sister Debbie Cox and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Lois Stephens; his sister Phyllis Martin; and brother Keith Stephens.During his life, Gary served in the United States Air Force and had several other employers. He retired from Pacific Bell and owned a consulting company called Yosemite Connections.He was charitably minded and involved in the Freemasons, Scottish Rite of Fresno, and Shriners Tehran of Fresno. He was also an active member of the Marina United Methodist Church.Gary enjoyed music in many forms. He played several instruments and also sang in choirs. He was active in several computer clubs. He enjoyed teaching computer skills to other seniors.He shared his love of the outdoors with his daughters on trips to Yosemite and teaching them how to fish.He will be sorely missed by his family and friends.His ashes will be scattered at a future date in the Monterey Bay and Yosemite National Park. Donations to the Monterey County SPCA in his name would be greatly appreciated by the family. A special thanks to Central Coast Senior Services and Security Financial Advisors, Inc., for their care and support of both Gary and his wife, Janett.