Gayle Nicholas

January 3, 1941 - May 3, 2019

Salinas

Gayle Margaret Jasper Curby Nicholas passed away peacefully. She was preceded in death by her parents Maybelle and Cedric Jasper, her husbands Terry Curby and Robert Nicholas, her brother Stephen Jasper and her children Michael Curby Sr. and Michelle Curby Nichols.

After graduating from Monterey Union High School in 1958 Gayle attended Beauty College to follow her passion. She owned and worked at Hair Handlers in Old Town Salinas for 50 years. She was an active member of posts 31 & 589 of the American Legion.

Gayle was a loving, kind and giving woman who always made sure everyone was taken care of and would do anything to help a family member or friend in need. Gayle made everyone she knew feel like the most important person in the world. She will be dancing in our hearts forever.

Gayle is survived by her sister Lynda Jasper-Vogel, a daughter-in-law Amy Arnold Curby, nephew Zac Jasper-Miller, grandchildren Candace, Sarrah, Tanya, Amyjo, Michael Jr, and Cedric Curby as well as Trevor and Kayla Nichols, 9 great grandchildren, and her loving partner Jim Frichette Sr. A celebration of life will be held at American Legion Post 31 in Salinas on Wednesday May, 29th from 1-5pm. Donations in her name can be sent to Gateway Center: 850 Congress Ave. Pacific Grove, Ca. 93950.





