Gene Howard VandervortSept. 24, 1931 - June 3, 2020Carmel ValleyBorn September 24, 1931, in De Smet, SD to Clarence and Hattie Knudtsen Vandervort, his family moved to Carmel-by-the-Sea when he was six years old. He attended Sunset Elementary School and graduated from Carmel High School in 1950. He was always an outstanding athlete in baseball, basketball, and track. He was scouted and recruited by the Dodgers and Pirates while in high school. He decided not to play baseball, but was kept under contract until he was thirty-two. He coached peninsula Little League teams for fifteen years, most of those years, with his good friend Gordie Miyamoto. He loved living in this area and was an avid outdoorsman. Hunting, fishing, and hiking were his passions. He so enjoyed his large and loving family and his large group of friends. He was a mentor, by example, for all members of his family and all the young boys he coached. As well as teaching baseball skills, he taught good sportsmanship.As a contractor, he owned Village Cabinet Co. in Carmel Valley, where he worked with his son Neil. After retirement Neil and his son Craig took over the business and Gene became a full-time winemaker. He made an excellent bottle of Cabernet and Zinfandel. Nothing pleased him more than sharing a good glass of his "red" with a friend.Preceded in death by: His parents, son, Jeffrey, sisters, Ester Vandervort, Vera Marcolli and Rheo Lawman, brothers Lester. Francis, Logan, and Dale.He is survived by…Joan, his high school sweetheart and loving wife of sixty-nine years; daughter Lyn Christensen (Mike); sons Russell Vandervort, (Lisa) Neil Vandervort (Ellen); and cousin, but like a son, Tom Shepherd (Mel)), grandchildren Chad Christensen, Casey Christensen (Heather), Brian Christensen, Craig Vandervort (Katie), Ryan Vandervort, Hatton Vandervort (Alisa), Barbara Jean Grewell (Gary), Jeffrey Vandervort, January Thomas(Mike), Grace Shepherd, and Sarah Shepherd; eight great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.Anything he attempted, he excelled, but always remained extremely humble.He will be so missed by so many. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Carmel or Carmel Valley Youth Baseball Leagues. PO Box 222895, Carmel, CA 93922.A private family gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate his life.