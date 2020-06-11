George Bernard Sweeney IIIDecember 19, 1933 - May 29, 2020Salinas, CAGeorge, born in Newton, Mass., passed away in Salinas at age 86 with his wife Jane by his side. He grew up in Newton and shared fond memories of his summers spent in Maine. George's first military assignment was at Ft. Sill, OK where he met his wife of 64 years, Jane Doris Aguiar Sweeney. While stationed at Bad Kissingen, Germany for 2 years, Jane had their first and only child, a daughter, Georgie Beth Sweeney. After several assignments to other military bases, including another tour in Germany and one in Korea, and two separate Vietnam tours, George's last assignment was at Ft. Ord, CA.After retiring from the Army at 43, Lt. Col G.B. Sweeney III moved his family to Oak Hills, Salinas, CA.George was preceded in death by his daughter, Georgie Beth Sweeney, his mother, Frances Theall Sweeney, his aunt Margaret Theall Baldwin, and his grandmother Dorothy Theall. A memorial service will be held when circumstances permit.