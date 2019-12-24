Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
1933 - 2019
George De Leon
December 24, 1933 ~ December 4, 2019
Monterey
George De Leon, retired firefighter and patriarch to his large and loving family, died peacefully at home on December 4th from Lewy Body Dementia at the age of 85. A Celebration of Life and Mass will be celebrated January 4th, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Angela Merici in Pacific Grove.
George was born December 24th, 1933, in Santicoy, located in Ventura County, to Elias Sr., and Maria De Leon. He married his high school sweetheart and lifelong love, Lydia, in Soledad on March 5th,1955. George moved his growing family to Monterey and accepted a job as a firefighter for the City of Monterey, serving 24 years.
He was preceded in death by his parents; children, Yvonne and Fernando, and siblings, Manuel, Frank, Ester, and Elias Jr.
He is survived by wife Lydia, children Beth (Bob) Hawkes, George (Hope) De Leon Jr., Bernard De Leon, Yolanda (Bruce) Coker, Marian (Dan) Schultze, Albert De Leon and Gerry (Dianne) De Leon; eleven grandchildren; six6 great-grandchildren; siblings, Jose (Connie) De Leon and Linda De Leon, and a large extended family.
George loved his family and his feelings ran deep. In his office, he saved files of each person's name filled with notes and pictures written by grandchildren and loved ones. George De Leon will be sorely missed and lovingly remembered by many.
George's family would like to especially thank Dr. Gary Grant and the staff of Hospice of the Central Coast for the wonderful care they gave George.
In lieu of flow3ers, donations in George's name may be made to the Firefighter's Burn Institute, 3101 Stockton Blvd., Sacramento, CA 95820 or the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Ste. 1100 N, Bethesda, MD, 20814. To sign George's gust book and leave messages for his family, please visit www.thepaulmortuary.com.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Dec. 24, 2019
