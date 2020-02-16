|
|
George Dwight Edwards
February 28, 1944 - January 23, 2020
Monterey
George Edwards, Monterey Peninsula resident for over fifty years, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on January 23, 2020.
A lover of the ocean, George graduated with a master's degree in Marine Biology from San Jose State University, completing his master's thesis studying sea life in the Monterey Bay. After graduating, George, with his first wife Kathy and mother of his eldest daughter, moved to Maryland to serve in the U.S. Army. A short time later, George relocated to the Monterey area where he met Charm while working together at the Harbinger Restaurant in Carmel. George and Charm were married in Pacific Grove in 1984 where they continued to live and raise their two children.
George was known as "The Wine Guy" and spent the bulk of his career as Director of Wine & Spirits for the Pebble Beach Company where he met lots of wonderful people, mentored many, and shared his love and knowledge of wine, in particular, his passion for food and wine pairing. After retiring from the Pebble Beach Company in 2000, George opened and ran a small wine shop in Pacific Grove called WineMarket, until closing its doors and retiring for good in 2016. George also penned a wine column in The Monterey Herald from 2008 – 2014.
George leaves behind his wife Charm Edwards, children; daughters Jennifer Dearduff (Jeff) and Allison Edwards, son Ian Edwards (Addison), grandchildren Cooper, Emma, Christina, Owen and Avery and brother Bob Edwards (Ceil). George is preceded in death by his parents, George & Beverly Edwards and his angel, his brother Bill.
The family would like to thank the kind nurses at CHOMP who took great care of him in his final days as well as the staff at Carmelo Park for their care.
A Celebration of Life will take place Saturday, February 29, 2020 from 2:00 – 4:00 PM at Casa Munras Garden Hotel & Spa in Monterey. All are welcome.
Condolences may be written to the family at
www.bermudezfamilyfunerals.com.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 16, 2020