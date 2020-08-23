1/1
George Kodama
1928 - 2020
George Kodama
February 5, 1928 - August 16, 2020
Monterey
Survived by son Kurt Yoneo and sister Margaret Satow.
Preceded by wife, Fujiko (Fudge) Hamasaki Kodama, father Setsuji Kodama, mother Fujiko Nagatani Kodama, sister Rose, brother Haruo, sister May, sister Grace Ito and brother Harold.
Private funeral and memorial service.
In lieu of flowers and other contributions, please make donations in memory of George Kodama to the Monterey Peninsula Buddhist Temple, P.O. Box 1328, Monterey, California 93942.
Condolences c/o Vanderbilt CPA's, P.O. Box 221700, Carmel, California 93922


Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Aug. 23, 2020.
