George Robert "Bob" Chernetsky
September 3, 1935 - May 7, 2020
Salinas
George Robert "Bob" Chernetsky passed away peacefully on May 7th, 2020, at his home. Bob was 84 years old, born September 3rd, 1935 at the old Salinas Hospital on the corner of San Luis St. & Monterey St. in Salinas.
Bob attended Salinas High School and graduated in 1953. He attended Hartnell Jr College out of high school. Before serving in the Army for 2 years, stationed between Camp Roberts and Fort Ord. After the Army, he attended San Francisco State. He then returned to the Salinas area, he borrowed $2.50 for a marriage license and married the love of his life Kathryn Graves. He parlayed his debt into 63 years of marriage to Kathryn.
Bob spent 36 years locally working in construction material supply for Central Supply/Graniterock (26 yrs) and Salinas Valley Ready-Mix (8 yrs). During the years in the construction supply field, he was involved in many organizations in the Salinas area. He spent 40 years as a member of the Salinas Northeast Rotary Club, some of that time serving as President. He was a member and past President of the Salinas Valley Builders' Exchange, where he was awarded Construction Man of the Year thru the SVBE. He was a member of the Executive Committee for the Salinas Chamber of Commerce. And was a member of the Salinas Elks. After the years in the construction, he worked for Muller Funeral Home, part-time, in 1993. Finally spending 9 years working for Struve & Laporte, retiring in 2009.
Outside of Bob's time in the workforce, he was also highly active in the various youth baseball programs in Salinas. He coached Little League in the now-defunct Pacific Little League from '61-'72. One of his teams won the District Nine championship in 1967. He went on to coach in the Babe Ruth baseball program from '73-'75. In 1976, he created, coached, and was President of the Senior Babe Ruth program through 2004. From 1992 through 1996, Bob was the Varsity Baseball Coach for Alisal High School, while there, the school won the MTAL Championship in 1995. Bob also enjoyed coaching his grandchildren and attending their various sporting activities, Bob was an avid sports fan for many of the Bay Area sports teams, the Giants, Warriors, Cal Bears, & SF 49ers (season ticket holder 1968-2013).
Bob is survived by his wife Kathryn, son Michael (Joanna), his "older" sister Shana (Albert) Matteucci. Grandchildren- Kyle (Melissa), Shelby (Will) Delaney, Will, Jessie, Bret (Casey), Holly, and Allie Vidunas. Great Grandchildren- Audrey, Brady, Violet, and Maverick.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank & Nellie Espinosa, son William, daughter-in-law Carrie, and "younger" sister Jo Ellen Palumbo.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the VNA Hospice or to your favorite youth sports program.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com.
View the online memorial for George Robert "Bob" Chernetsky
September 3, 1935 - May 7, 2020
Salinas
George Robert "Bob" Chernetsky passed away peacefully on May 7th, 2020, at his home. Bob was 84 years old, born September 3rd, 1935 at the old Salinas Hospital on the corner of San Luis St. & Monterey St. in Salinas.
Bob attended Salinas High School and graduated in 1953. He attended Hartnell Jr College out of high school. Before serving in the Army for 2 years, stationed between Camp Roberts and Fort Ord. After the Army, he attended San Francisco State. He then returned to the Salinas area, he borrowed $2.50 for a marriage license and married the love of his life Kathryn Graves. He parlayed his debt into 63 years of marriage to Kathryn.
Bob spent 36 years locally working in construction material supply for Central Supply/Graniterock (26 yrs) and Salinas Valley Ready-Mix (8 yrs). During the years in the construction supply field, he was involved in many organizations in the Salinas area. He spent 40 years as a member of the Salinas Northeast Rotary Club, some of that time serving as President. He was a member and past President of the Salinas Valley Builders' Exchange, where he was awarded Construction Man of the Year thru the SVBE. He was a member of the Executive Committee for the Salinas Chamber of Commerce. And was a member of the Salinas Elks. After the years in the construction, he worked for Muller Funeral Home, part-time, in 1993. Finally spending 9 years working for Struve & Laporte, retiring in 2009.
Outside of Bob's time in the workforce, he was also highly active in the various youth baseball programs in Salinas. He coached Little League in the now-defunct Pacific Little League from '61-'72. One of his teams won the District Nine championship in 1967. He went on to coach in the Babe Ruth baseball program from '73-'75. In 1976, he created, coached, and was President of the Senior Babe Ruth program through 2004. From 1992 through 1996, Bob was the Varsity Baseball Coach for Alisal High School, while there, the school won the MTAL Championship in 1995. Bob also enjoyed coaching his grandchildren and attending their various sporting activities, Bob was an avid sports fan for many of the Bay Area sports teams, the Giants, Warriors, Cal Bears, & SF 49ers (season ticket holder 1968-2013).
Bob is survived by his wife Kathryn, son Michael (Joanna), his "older" sister Shana (Albert) Matteucci. Grandchildren- Kyle (Melissa), Shelby (Will) Delaney, Will, Jessie, Bret (Casey), Holly, and Allie Vidunas. Great Grandchildren- Audrey, Brady, Violet, and Maverick.
He was preceded in death by his parents Frank & Nellie Espinosa, son William, daughter-in-law Carrie, and "younger" sister Jo Ellen Palumbo.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the VNA Hospice or to your favorite youth sports program.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com.
View the online memorial for George Robert "Bob" Chernetsky
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on May 13, 2020.