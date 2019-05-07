Georgene Calloni

April 26, 1924

May 1, 2019

Georgene Calloni, having just celebrated her 95th birthday, passed away on May 1, 2019 in Fresno California surrounded by family and friends. Georgene was born April 26, 1924 in San Francisco, CA to George Raab and Esther Krug Raab. Georgene spent her formative years through high school in Palo Alto, CA. She attended San Jose State University, working summers in San Francisco. While attending San Jose State, she met Hans W Wiedenhoefer and a romance ensued. Their time together was cut short by World War II when Hans headed off to the Marines and Georgene stayed behind and finished college. After the war, they were married. While Hans was finishing college, Georgene was a Physical Education teacher in Lodi, CA. After Hans graduated from San Jose State University, they moved to Fresno, CA where Georgene taught Physical Education at Hamilton Junior High School. In 1954, they welcomed their first son, Hans Jr, and in 1957, they had a second son Curt. Georgene became a full-time mother, providing loving care. When the boys grew older, she returned to part-time work as a PE and Dance instructor at Fresno City College. A highlight of those years was a family trip to the Netherlands in '62-'63, where Hans received a Fullbright Scholarship. Shortly after the trip to Europe, Georgene and Hans drifted apart. Georgene moved to San Ramon, CA and took a job with the San Leandro School District as a Dance Instructor and Elementary PE Specialist. While remodeling her home, she hired a paint contractor, John Calloni. And again, romance ensued. They were married on the Del Monte beach in Monterey, CA where they soon moved and resided together until John's death. Georgene lived in Monterey until a stroke forced her into assisted living in Fresno.

Georgene had her own refined style and was passionate about many things, favoring dance and art. She was highly skilled in flower arranging, needlepoint, and cooking. Georgene enjoyed membership in the Monterey Civic Club, Elks Club, Republican Women's Club, CAHPERD and many others.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband John Calloni. She is survived by her brother George Raab, wife Alice and niece Cheryl; son and daughter-in-law Hans and Sheri Wiedenheofer; son and daughter-in-law Curt and Dion Wiedenhoefer; and grandchildren Kelsey, Hope, Hannah, and Capp; step-daughter and husband Elizabeth and Rick Holladay and their children. Special thanks to caregiver Sheryl Littrell for providing companionship, love and support, and to Cedarbook staff for their compassionate care.

Services will be held at St John's Chapel in Monterey, CA on Friday, May 10th at 11:00am, followed by the graveside committal at Cementerio El Encinal at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, please direct contributions to St John's Chapel or ITN Monterey County.

