Georgianne Matthews
April 23, 1939 - September 11, 2020
Ames, Iowa
Georgianne E Matthews a long time resident of The Monterey Peninsula passed away at ACCURA Healthcare in Ames, Iowa on September 11, 2020.
Georgianne was born in Chicago, Illinois on April 23, 1939 to George Fredirick Matthews and Katharine Christine (Spilger) Matthews. In her adult life she moved to Carmel to be close to her mother. She attempted to Co-Found an orphanage in Vietnam, She was the Co-Founder and Joint Managing Trustee of the GEM-Bach Mai Foundation Trust (India) and Co-Founder the KAM Centre for Educational Therapy and teacher of the "Untouchables" in Bombay, India. She was the founder and president of The Alma School Foundation, Principal and teacher of Alma School in Salinas, California and the Alma Mobile School for Mexican-American Migrant Children in Salinas and Holtville California and the Alma Choice Encounters in Carmel California. She was a former President of the Salinas Monterey Guild and served as a member of the Monterey Symphony Board at the time that Clark Suttle was chosen maestro of The Monterey Symphony Orchestra. In her retirement Georgianne was the creator and publisher of over 80 Classical Great Minds and Children's miniature Books which she hand produced. She recorded her life story in a manuscript titled Life's Journey. She loved her family, her students and a variety of pets that included her four dogs Klineist, Psalm, Twenty-third and Mamie.
In 2015 Georgianne moved to Ames, Iowa to be closer to family.
She was a Pacifist and a Free Choice Thinker that believed in the search for that which is good, and truthful and to seek to express it in one's actions.
Georgianne is preceded in death by her parents, sister Coral Scherba and brother-in-law Dr. Gerald Scherba, sister Katharine M. Shambaugh and one infant great niece Lily Katharine Tondra.
Georgianne is survived by her sister Elizabeth E. Middleton, and brother-in-law Larry R. Middleton of Ames, Iowa, brother-in-law Dr. George E. Shambaugh, III and his wife Roberta of Atlanta , Georgia, ten nieces and nephews and fourteen great nieces and nephews who live in different parts of the world.
Due to Covid 19, Memorial arrangements under the direction of Grandon Funeral and Cremation Care in Ames, Iowa will be at a later date.
Online condolences may be directed to: www.grandonfuneralandcremationcare.com View the online memorial for Georgianne Matthews