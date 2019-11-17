Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Healey Mortuary and Crematory
405 North Sanborn Road
Salinas, CA 93905
(831) 424-1848
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Greater Victory Temple Church of God in Christ
1620 Broadway Ave
Seaside, CA
View Map
Service
Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Victory Temple Church of God in Christ
1620 Broadway Ave
Seaside, CA
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Mission Memorial Park
1915 Ord Grove Ave.
Seaside, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Griffin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Griffin


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Geraldine Griffin Obituary
Geraldine Griffin
August 30, 1936 - November 10, 2019
Seaside, California
On November 10, 2019 daughters Jacqueline Hughes, Angela Allmon, and Edie Stephens announced the passing of their mother Geraldine Griffin, in Phoenix, Arizona. Geraldine was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana on August 30, 1936, and relocated to Seaside, CA in 1960. Geraldine worked for McCormick Schilling, in Salinas, CA for 24 years before retiring. She was the matriarch of The Ford and The Smith Family, a pillar of strength, and a woman of great faith.
The Viewing and Homegoing Service for Geraldine Griffin will be held on November 23, 2019 at her home church, Greater Victory Temple Church of God in Christ; located at 1620 Broadway Ave, Seaside, CA 93955. Viewing begins at 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., and the service begins promptly at 11:00 a.m. Immediately following the service, she will be laid to rest at Mission Memorial Park, 1915 Ord Grove Ave. Seaside.


View the online memorial for Geraldine Griffin
Published in The Monterey Herald on Nov. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Geraldine's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Healey Mortuary and Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -