Geraldine Griffin
August 30, 1936 - November 10, 2019
Seaside, California
On November 10, 2019 daughters Jacqueline Hughes, Angela Allmon, and Edie Stephens announced the passing of their mother Geraldine Griffin, in Phoenix, Arizona. Geraldine was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana on August 30, 1936, and relocated to Seaside, CA in 1960. Geraldine worked for McCormick Schilling, in Salinas, CA for 24 years before retiring. She was the matriarch of The Ford and The Smith Family, a pillar of strength, and a woman of great faith.
The Viewing and Homegoing Service for Geraldine Griffin will be held on November 23, 2019 at her home church, Greater Victory Temple Church of God in Christ; located at 1620 Broadway Ave, Seaside, CA 93955. Viewing begins at 10:00 a.m. until 10:45 a.m., and the service begins promptly at 11:00 a.m. Immediately following the service, she will be laid to rest at Mission Memorial Park, 1915 Ord Grove Ave. Seaside.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Nov. 17, 2019