Gerlinde Emadin
January 25, 1937 - January 20, 2020
Pacific Grove, CA
Death has no dominion here.
Look! The traitorous sun still rises.
Relentless waves still wash,
back and forth, up and down, across soft white sand.
But you--
you laugh again!
Though I cannot hear it.
You, you dance again, there among the stars,
who shine
no brighter than your sparkling eyes or gleeful smile.
Your touch, forever cherished,
is fainter now. But my burning cheek,
soothed so often by your loving hand, remembers,
and I find some comfort still.
Though tears, like endless rivers, run
down.
I'm drowning here, in sadness and despair.
Death has no dominion, the poet said. But he,
mere a glimpse into the light beyond was granted.
And I remain, for now, here.
Alone and lonely in the dark.
Bereft.
But you--
you dance again, across the blue expanse of heaven.
You sing!
You run, laughing, flying, soaring
along paths through all of time.
You, bask in green fields, awash in scent and sound,
and light and color.
You, lie by streams that wind past great, abiding trees.
You float, free of pain and care and sorrow,
surrounded by love: dear hearts and treasured memories
made real.
And gathered close again.
Familiar arms hold and keep you, safe and warm
forever.
The poets are wrong. There is no death.
Only a laying down, at last, of temporary burdens;
an outgrowing of small spaces and bodies and time.
Free!
A stepping forward and out
and in and back to new life, true life,
eternal expanse.
Powerful. Infinite.
More you, more me.
The Universe opening her arms and you—
revealed
in all of your perfection.
Glorious Spirit
fully realized, fully whole.
Home, now.
Everywhere.
Forever.
Gerlinde will always be deeply loved and desperately
missed by her family, especially her daughter, Leila
Emadin, her sister, Ortrud Badger, and her twin brother,
Hartmut Hausler; by her friends; and by the many
individuals and organizations that she helped throughout
her life, often in leadership roles, with her nimble hands,
her generous heart, her lightning-quick mind and her
staggering, almost unbelievable, financial and
organizational acumen. She was a dedicated steward,
with an indomitable spirit in the face of difficult
circumstances, guided and sustained by her quiet, but
unassailable, unwavering, faith.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 26, 2020