Gernot Leitzinger
January 12, 1940 - December 30, 2019
Pebble Beach
Gernot was born in Kitzbuhel, Austria where his passion for skiing, hiking, and cooking began. His lifelong journey as a chef began in Europe and led to the Monterey Peninsula. Gernot and his wife, Rosemarie opened the Swiss Tavern in Carmel, then Old Europe and Gernot's Victoria House in Pacific Grove. As an executive chef, he became an active member of the Chaines des Rôtisseurs and Les Toques Blanches. He was also voted Chef of the Year in 1980 by the Monterey Chefs Association.
A devoted family man, he instilled his love of the outdoors with his children on many wonderful vacations. With his mustache smile and a genuine sense of humor, he developed many lasting friendships throughout his life. He is survived by his wife, Rosie; daughter, Christa Ivancovich (Vincent); son, Peter (Lizzy); brother, Volkmar (Elisabeth); and beloved grandchildren John, Mark, Emily, and Ben. A private family memorial is planned. Donations may be made in Gernot's honor to the Salvation Army or Meals on Wheels.
