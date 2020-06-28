Gerold "Gary" Johann WilmotSept. 8, 1953 - June 19, 2020MarinaGerold "Gary" Johann Wilmot, 66, passed away at home on Friday, June 19th, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. Gary was born in Kaufbeuren, Germany September 8th, 1953, to John and Pauline Wilmot. As a military family, they moved often between Germany and the United States and Gary never had a "hometown" until, in his late teens, the family settled in Marina, CA. Upon receiving an honorable discharge from the Army, he took a job as a computer repairman for IBM, launching what would become a distinguished 37-year career. At IBM, he accumulated numerous patents and was ranked among the world's foremost experts in the field of artificial intelligence, before retiring in 2015 at the top of his field.While working at IBM, Gary met his wife of 39 years, Jackie Gonzales. In 1990 he moved with his wife and children from Fremont back to the first place he ever called home: Marina. In order to enrich Marina for the benefit of future generations, he spent his free time participating in local organizations and government. Gary Wilmot served his community as a referee and coach for Marina Youth Soccer, a councilmember and Mayor for the City of Marina; as a board member for the Marina Coast Water District, County Economic Development Commission, Marina Planning Board, Transportation Agency for Monterey County, and the Executive Board for Boy Scouts of Monterey County. He was also an active member of Marina Rotary and the American Legion Post 694 like his father before him.Gary is survived by his wonderful wife, Jacqueline Gonzales; his daughter Monica (Nathan); his son Johann (Kristina); his youngest son Christopher; his grandchildren Millie and Marcus; his brother Johann (Beverly); and several nephews and nieces including Jacqueline Saunders of Seaside. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please donate to the Thomas Carman Food Pantry or Epiphany Lutheran & Episcopal Church in Marina.