Glennalei Emilia Castle

June 16, 1972 - January 21, 2019

Carmel, California

Glennalei Emilia Castle, 46, passed away on January 21, 2019 in Monterey, CA after a long, courageously fought battle with cancer.

Glenna was born in Honolulu, Hawaii on June 16, 1972 and raised in Kaneohe, Hawaii. She married Chad Castle on August 19, 1995 in Kailua, Hawaii where they started their family, daughter Isabella and son Cullan.

Several years later, her family moved to San Diego, CA and from there moved to Carmel, CA where she had currently resided.

Glenna dearly loved her family and friends. She had a passion for life with an adventurous spirit. She enjoyed traveling, music, concerts, paddling and walks on the beach.

Glenna will be remembered by her beautiful and radiant smile that would touch your soul. Her inner strength was powerful and had no boundaries. She had a caring and loving heart that touched so many lives. Glenna will be deeply missed by her family and friends.

Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at the Tehama Golf Clubhouse, 25000 Via Malpaso, Carmel, CA 93923

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Breast Cancer Assistance Group of Monterey County at http://www.bcagmc.org in Glenna's memory.





View the online memorial for Glennalei Emilia Castle Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary