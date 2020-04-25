|
Gloria "Marlene" Ramsey
April 27, 1933 - April 3, 2020
Salinas
Marlene passed peacefully away in her home on April 3, 2020 at the age of 86. Marlene was born on April 27, 1933 in Salinas to Henry and Vashti Sbrana.
Marlene lived a long, family filled life. She married her high school sweetheart, Bill Ramsey, who lovingly stayed by her side for 68 years. Marlene was an avid bridge player, dedicated volunteer; Pink Lady at Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital, Valley Guild running the Steinbeck House gift shop, a dedicated PEO Sister and past President, and a California Rodeo committee member for many years.
Marlene was well traveled with trips to Europe with friends and family as well as China and Europe with Bill, during his produce years.
So many wonderful people have left the family so many wonderful words, thoughts and memories of Marlene. Sweet, wonderful, loving, awesome, warm and so special. The family's favorite; "embraced many roles with such grace and kindness – daughter, sister, wife, mom, aunt, grandmother, great grandmother, friend, homemaker, sister-in-law and tireless volunteer. A woman small in stature, but a giant in the footprint she has left in so many peoples hearts." A true Angel we are all lucky enough to have watching over us now.
A special thank you needs to go out to the wonderful Visiting Angels who took very special care of Marlene over the past few years. "Thank you" Robyn and Soledad!
Marlene is survived by her husband, Bill Ramsey; her four children, Dick (Kim) Ramsey, Jeff Ramsey, Carrie (Michael) Fallon, Rebecca (Scott) Sturvist; ten grandchildren, Bixby (Cobi) Ramsey, Cody (Adriana) Ramsey, Jeffery (Melissa) Ramsey, Cammie (Thomas) Wheelus, Savannah (Brendan) Smallwood, Shelby (Tyler) Scott, Saige Sturvist, Amber Fallon, Bailey Fallon, Charlie Fallon; ten great grandchildren, Austin & Devin Ramsey, Sebastian, Rafaela, & Daniela Ramsey, Braydon & Kayla Ramsey, Willie Wheelus, Maggie & Easton Smallwood.
Though Marlene's passing was not due to COVID-19 virus, it affected the family's wishes to celebrate Marlene's life. The family plans to have a Celebration of Life for Marlene at a future date.
To honor Marlene, donations may be made to Heartland Hospice Services of Monterey and Visiting Angels of Monterey.
Online condolences to www.struveandlaporte.com.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 25, 2020