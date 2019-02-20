Gordon Tillson

Mar 27, 1927

Carmel

Gordon Arthur Tillson

Gordon Tillson died in Carmel after a long illness. He grew up in Modesto and served in the US Coast Guard from 1944-1946. In 1950 he earned a degree in Civil Engineering from Stanford University and went to work for the city of San Mateo before a career with Wilsey Ham. In 1964 Gordon started Gordon A Tillson and Associates in the Peninsula area. He was a member of the Common Wealth Club of CA and the Monterey Peninsula Stanford Club.

In 1990 Gordon retired and moved full time to Carmel where he spent time golfing and volunteering for Meals-on-Wheels. He often times would have a small bouquet of home grown flowers for some of the elders on his route. He was a proud member of the 20/40 Club of Carmel and SIRS Stillwater Club.

Gordon is survived by his wife of 68 years, Pat, and was predeceased by two sons, Mark and Matt. Other survivors include his granddaughter and four great grandchildren.

There are no services



Neptune Society of Central California





