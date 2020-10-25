Grace and Rev Dr Garner Scott Odell
1925 - 2020
Fresno
Grace Keleher Odell, March 1925 - May 15, 2020
Rev. Dr. Garner Scott Odell, Nov. 1933 - Oct. 7, 2020
Grace and Garner were married in Monterey in 1978 where they lived for over 20 years before "retiring." Grace, a mortgage loan broker and Garner, a family counselor and retired Presbyterian minister, spent most of those years building and remodeling homes on the Peninsula.
Full obituary at fresnobee.com
Family contact by email to garnerodell@gmail.com.