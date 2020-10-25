1/1
Rev Dr Grace and Garner Scott Odell
1925 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace and Rev Dr Garner Scott Odell
1925 - 2020
Fresno
Grace Keleher Odell, March 1925 - May 15, 2020
Rev. Dr. Garner Scott Odell, Nov. 1933 - Oct. 7, 2020
Grace and Garner were married in Monterey in 1978 where they lived for over 20 years before "retiring." Grace, a mortgage loan broker and Garner, a family counselor and retired Presbyterian minister, spent most of those years building and remodeling homes on the Peninsula.
Full obituary at fresnobee.com. Family contact by email to garnerodell@gmail.com.


View the online memorial for Grace and Rev Dr Garner Scott Odell

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Monterey Herald

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved