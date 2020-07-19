Greg Aeschliman
February 8, 1939 - July 9, 2020
Pacific Grove
He rose from humble beginnings . . . an awkward reality that underscored his entire life.
Aware from an early age that responsibility for himself was his own, he worked.
At shining shoes
Selling newspapers
Socks.
As a safety crossing guard, he earned his crayons and pencils, paper, schoolbooks.
In the school cafeteria line—on the 'other side'—he earned lunch.
Bussed tables.
He worked.
When 19, he received secret clearance to work on the Polaris missile—he ran the Ozalid copy machine, was a junior draftsman, and learned to play chess . . .
Along the way . . .
He played hard at childhood games . . .
Forts and dirt clod fights, pretend war, built kites . . .
And swimming fishing wrestling football and free-diving . . . then, when he could afford it, SCUBA.
A local pioneer in free diving, his first 'wet suit' was Vaseline, old clothes, rocks in his pockets, and fins of tennis shoes nailed to plywood. He was 12. 1951.
He mastered a three-minute dive, speared halibut as long as he. Later, a camera was his tool — he was one among the fish. In the 1960s, he served in McAnaney's Navy — PG's first Marine Rescue Patrol. And, with his diving buddy and their families, designed, built, and propelled a sweetly-fearsome smoke-breathing dragon thru six years of Feast of Lantern celebrations. Gin Lung. In the water. At Lovers Point.
He rode a whale.
Yup.
A gray that swept close to Monterey Beach to scrape off the barnacles.
The adventures were many. And, he worked—even tried dairy farming.
He was gadget man, tool man, packrat, and too often tarp man—once should have been enough.
He started a business on a wing and a prayer with partners who became the half-siblings he would never know. His biological siblings rejected him just as the father they shared did. And the business grew and grew and grew and grew — a hearty pat-on-the-back for the little kid who had once shined servicemen's shoes on lower Alvarado.
And when he'd succeeded and from the pinnacle of looking back, he paid it forward with a helping hand to many, particularly those who needed a job: he left them with a marketable skill done the right way.
His last years challenging, ill health his burden, the zest intact, the body not. The youngest of his grandchildren, eleven — two of them greats, two of them bonus — will remember him as sedentary and sometimes short-tempered — as an old man who loved popcorn, movies, reminiscing. The older ones will share the stories of the happy events he created at the family barn in Corral de Tierra and at Lake Pillsbury — site of some of his many daring feats. His children, three, carry his before nature: hard-working, affable, honest. Loving. He invented himself as a father — modeling himself after the many he met on the journey to grown-up. His daddy-ness included a passel of childhood friends of his daughters and son. To them, he was Mr. A.
His wife was his best friend, his lover, and often his 'mother.' He married her 60 years ago for the warm welcoming arms of her family. Stability.
He lived in a good way. If inclined to honor his memory, please gift your favorite charity
in his memory.
