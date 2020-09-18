Gus Scourkes
October 14, 1923 - September 14, 2020
Salinas
Gus Scourkes, a resident of Salinas for 46 years passed away peacefully Monday, September 14, 2020 at the age of 96 after a brief illness. He was born on October 14, 1923 in Lincoln, California to parents Nick & Evgenia Scourkes who immigrated to the United States from Greece. They settled in Lincoln to work at the Gladding McBean Pottery factory. Gus was the oldest of three children; two of which were twins, Theodore and Mae. A few years later they moved to San Francisco where the family established residence.
In 1941, Gus began working with PG&E as a mail boy in the General Office in San Francisco.
He was drafted in 1943 and served three years in the Army in WWII on the front lines in France & Germany. Upon his return, he graduated from the University of San Francisco and returned to work for PG&E where he worked his way up to Division Personnel Manager in San Francisco.
He married his true love, Anastasia Samoulides on June 13, 1948. They raised three children, Jeanne, John & Michael. Gus was a wonderful and passionate family man who provided every opportunity for the growth and development of his children. He became active in the YMCA as it gave him an opportunity to share many enriching experiences with his children.
In July of 1964 Gus was appointed Division Personnel Manager of the Colgate Division and moved to Yuba City, California where he became active in the community. He ran for City Council in 1970 and became Vice Mayor.
In 1971 Gus moved to Salinas with his family after he was again promoted to Division Personnel Manager-Coast Valley Division. During his time in Salinas, he was involved in several community organizations and was on the board of The Steinbeck Foundation, St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, and the Hellenic Cultural Institute. Gus retired from PGE in 1986 and remained in Salinas where he developed a passion for traveling, wine making and golf. He was a member of the Monterey County Winetasters Association.
Gus truly experienced "The American Dream" with his parents move to America to provide for a better life for their children. He and his siblings were taught to speak only Greek before attending school. They quickly learned through trial and error and some humiliation that they needed to assimilate into and embrace the American culture. Despite some of the hardships they endured, Gus never complained. He was a great role model and mentor, a spiritual and wonderful man, and one who always lived and shared the happiness in life with his laughter and his never-ending smile.
Gus was preceded in death by his daughter Jeanne and his sister Mae. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Anastasia Scourkes, his two sons, John & Michael Scourkes, his brother Ted Scourkes and numerous nieces and nephews.
Trisagion Service will be held at 7:00p.m. Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at the St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 326 Park Street, Salinas, CA. 93901.
Entombment Service will be held at 11:00a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at the Greek Orthodox Memorial Park, 1148 El Camino Real, Colma, CA. 94014.
Funeral Arrangements by Struve and Laporte Funeral Home.
