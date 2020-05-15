Gwendolyn Foster
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gwendolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gwendolyn Foster
March 21, 1943 - April 8, 2020
Carmel
Gwendolyn G. Foster, age 78, died from cancer at Westland House in Monterey, California, on April 8, 2020. She was born March 21, 1943 in Fresno, California, the daughter of Leon and Theora Foster.
Gwen graduated with Carmel High School's class of 1963. Following graduation she attended Monterey Peninsula College. She transferred to San Jose State University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in 1966.
She continued her education, receiving a teaching credential, and taught primary grades at La Jolla Elementary School in Salinas, California for forty-one years. She was an avid traveler visiting over 80 countries. She also enjoyed dabbling in the arts, collecting antiques, and visiting with friends. She was a loyal member of the Republican Women's organization.
Her ashes will be placed with her parents at Mission Memorial Park in Seaside, California. Memorial contributions can be sent to Hospice of the Central Coast or the Republican Women's organization.
Mission Mortuary - Seaside


View the online memorial for Gwendolyn  Foster

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mission Memorial Park and Seaside Funeral Home
1915 Ord Grove Ave
Seaside, CA 93955
(831) 886-1612
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved