Gwendolyn FosterMarch 21, 1943 - April 8, 2020CarmelGwendolyn G. Foster, age 78, died from cancer at Westland House in Monterey, California, on April 8, 2020. She was born March 21, 1943 in Fresno, California, the daughter of Leon and Theora Foster.Gwen graduated with Carmel High School's class of 1963. Following graduation she attended Monterey Peninsula College. She transferred to San Jose State University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in 1966.She continued her education, receiving a teaching credential, and taught primary grades at La Jolla Elementary School in Salinas, California for forty-one years. She was an avid traveler visiting over 80 countries. She also enjoyed dabbling in the arts, collecting antiques, and visiting with friends. She was a loyal member of the Republican Women's organization.Her ashes will be placed with her parents at Mission Memorial Park in Seaside, California. Memorial contributions can be sent to Hospice of the Central Coast or the Republican Women's organization.