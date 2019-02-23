Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Lind Brothers Mortuary
4221 Manzanita Avenue
Carmichael, CA 95608
(916) 482-8080
Memorial service
Private
Hallie McBrayer
December 30, 1925 - December 2, 2018
Pacific Grove for 53 Years
Mrs. Hallie Lucile (Arbogast) McBrayer, of Walla Walla, Washington, born on December 30, 1925 in Ritter Oregon, passed away at age 92 on December 2, 2018 in Sacramento, California. Hallie graduated from Monterey Peninsula College in 1972. She was the first female deputy for Monterey County. Then later she became a Police Officer at Pacific Grove Police Department until retiring in 1983. Hallie was married to the late George William McBrayer. She was preceded in death by her sons, Kenneth Roland McBrayer, Jeffery Lewis McBrayer, and James Lewis McBrayer. Hallie is survived by her grandchildren, Tamerin Romero, Brenden McBrayer, Shannon Shearer, Michael Downey; and 8 great-grandchildren, Donations in Hallie's name to ASPCA are welcome and appreciated. The memorial service will be private.
Lindbrother Funeral Home 916-482-8080


Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 23, 2019
