Harley and Gloria Sandhagen
Salinas, CA
Harley E. Sandhagen 08/17/1929–10/02/2019
Gloria M. (Lawless) Sandhagen 07/27/1930–12/20/2019
Harley and Gloria (aka H&G) were a great love story as they started dating when she was 13 and he was 14. They got married at 17 and 18 (February 17, 1948) she passed 79 days after him. They raised 2 sons, Kent (Geneva) and Mike (Tammy), a daughter, Susan and enjoyed 5 grandchildren Brice (Cindy), Jobe (Katee), Kenya (Kyle), Derrick and Kayla and 4 great grandchildren Morgan, Justin, Jessica and Rhett.
Harley is survived by his brother Pat (Cindy) Gronigan of Waterloo, IA and Sister-in-law, Mary Sandhagen of Minden, NV. Together H&G are survived by many nieces and nephews.
Harley worked at the Big T Supermarket in Waterloo before moving his family in 1963 to California where he worked for Zellarbach Paper Company until retiring in 1992. Gloria retired from JC Penny in 1990.
They were great role models as parents and grandparents enjoying travel, golf, biking, camping and boating. Everyone that had met them has a great story to tell.
Celebration of Life Potluck will be held February 16th 12:00pm to 6:00pm (in honor of their 72nd Wedding Anniversary) at the home of Kent & Neva Sandhagen, 22891 W. Sunset, Los Banos, CA 93635 * [email protected]
