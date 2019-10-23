Home

Harley Sandhagen


1929 - 2019
Harley Sandhagen Obituary
Harley Sandhagen
Aug 17, 1929 - Oct 2, 2019
Prunedale, CA
Harley passed away unexpectedly and peacefully in his home on October 2, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 72 years, Gloria Sandhagen, Son, Kent Sandhagen (Geneva Brett), Son, Mike Sandhagen (Tammy Parker), Daughter, Susan Sandhagen, 5 Grandchildren and 4 Great Grandchildren.
We will be having a Celebration of Life and will advise once a date has been set.
1840 Center Ave, Los Banos, CA 93635
(209) 826-4242


Published in The Monterey Herald on Oct. 23, 2019
