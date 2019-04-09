Harold (Hal) Joseph Camacho

Apr 13, 1926 - Apr 1, 2019

Seaside

Hal Camacho, 92, CWO-4 (USA, ret), passed away on 1 April 2019, surrounded by his loving family and friends. He was born on 13 April 1926 at Schofield Barracks, Hawaii. He enlisted in the US Army in 1945. During his 24-year army career, Hal served tours of duty in Hawaii, California, Korea, Southeast Asia and Germany. In addition to earning his Combat Infantryman's Badge, Hal earned many other medals and awards to include the Army Commendation Medal with 3 oak leaf clusters. Following his retirement from the Army in 1968, Hal and his wife Jo returned to their Seaside home, where Hal was employed by the Seaside Redevelopment Agency eventually becoming its Executive Director. In 1976, Hal was appointed the City of Seaside's Community Development Director and served in that capacity until his retirement in 1985. Hal and his childhood sweetheart, Jo, were married in April 1948 in Honolulu, Hawaii. They were blessed with two sons, Col (USAF, ret) Harold J (Skip) Camacho and Randall James. Hal was very active in the American Legion, serving as Post 591 Commander, the VFW, DAV, Knights of Columbus and St. Francis Xavier Church. He and Jo spent many happy days of their nearly 70 year marriage taking cruises and visiting foreign lands. He was an avid gardener and wood crafter. Preceded in death by his great love, Jo, and their son Randy, Hal is survived by his son Skip and his wife Linda, granddaughters Caitlynn Camacho and her fiancé Christopher Feil and Courtney Camacho Montgomery and her husband Wendell; his niece Gayle Garrett and her husband Keith; his sister Hilda Messenger, and numerous other nieces and nephews. The family wishes to express its gratitude to his caregiver and friend Julia Ajoux. Hal will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be from 5:30-7:00 PM on Friday April 12 at Mission Mortuary in Monterey. Rosary will be recited at 7:00 PM. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday April 13 at 10 AM at St Francis Xavier Church in Seaside with burial to follow in Mission Memorial Park, Seaside. The family suggests any memorial contributions be made to St. Francis Church or to the donor's favorite charity.





