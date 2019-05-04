Harry Lynn Qualls

June 24, 1958 - April 29, 2019

Salinas, Carmel & Hollister

Harry Lynn Qualls, age 60, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, April 29th, 2019. He was born in Harrisburg, AR on June 24th, 1958 to Teddy and Nancy (Brown) Qualls. He was a long-time resident of Salinas, Carmel and Hollister, CA, and was a graduate of Alisal High School. Harry was very intelligent, competitive, wasn't afraid to try his hand at anything, and excelled at whatever he did, especially sports; baseball, basketball, bowling, football, wrestling, cross country & track. He loved his muscle cars, making them go faster and was a local street racing legend. He worked for Dole Fresh Vegetables for 36 years in various roles, most recently as a Project Engineer, and he was highly respected in the produce and refrigeration industries.

He lived life to the fullest, made the best of every situation and was the life of the party wherever he went. He had an over-flowing passion for his family, friends, dogs, horses, ranch, and for music and going to concerts. He was extremely caring and generous to all and was truly a one in a million husband, father, son, brother, and friend.There are not enough words to describe how much he will be missed.

He is survived by his wife, Mary, sons, Jacob (Kristina), Jarred, Justin, mother, Nancy, and brother, Ted (Kathy).

Visitation will be held on May 9, 2019 at the Healey Mortuary 405 N. Sanborn Rd. Salinas, CA 93905 from 1 pm. to 9 pm. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, May 10, 2019 at 9:30 am. at the Mortuary Chapel. Burial to follow at the San Carlos Cemetery 792 Fremont St. Monterey, CA 93940. A celebration of life for Harry will be held, and details will be available on the Healey website.

www.healeymortuary.com





View the online memorial for Harry Lynn Qualls Published in The Monterey Herald on May 4, 2019