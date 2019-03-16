Harvey Daniel Goldman

April 1939 - March 2, 2019

Salinas

Harvey Daniel Goldman age 79, passed away at home on March 2, 2019. He is survived by sons Brad Goldman of Granite Falls, WA, Chris Goldman along with Dan's grandchildren Jordan, Kyra and Dillon of Rocklin, CA, Rod Goldman and his wife Stacey of Waldport, OR. Preceded in death by his father Homer Goldman, mother Lela Babbitt and brother Warren Goldman.

Born in April 1939, Dan was a lifelong resident of Salinas, CA. Though limited in his later years, he was an avid outdoorsman, hunter and fisherman. He especially enjoyed duck hunting. Dan was a member of the Big Water Duck Club near Los Banos, CA for several decades.

Dan graduated from Salinas High School in 1957. His livelihood was construction and commercial properties. Originally, he was a Union Ironworker Foreman erecting Butler Buildings. He worked for his Dad who was the founder of Salinas Steel Builders. Dan was one of the original owners of Goldman Land and Development which kept him busy overseeing rental properties.

He was known by several of his friends as Ol' 97. He was very passionate about shooting sporting clays. Dan with his best pal Jim Appling, would travel throughout the country to shoot in competitions. One day, he had a real streak going, on an extremely difficult course. He hit 97 out of 100 clay pigeons and broke the course record. This record stood for many years before someone bettered his score.

A Celebration of life is planned for April 13, 2019 at 12:00 noon in the Rodeo Room at the Rodeo grounds (Salinas Sports Complex), 1034 North Main Street, Salinas, CA 93906.





