Hazel Harper
June 11, 1918 - Nov. 16, 2019
Pacific Grove
Our mother was born in Missouri on June 11, 1918, and was christened Hazel Pearl Robertson. Her parents were farmers with 12 children in all. Mom was in the middle, and lived happily on their Depression era farm until her mother sent her to California at age 18 to help her oldest sister with a new baby. She ended up staying in Pacific Grove, where she would meet her husband Glen and raise their 2 children. Immersing herself in motherhood, she became a very talented homemaker. Her knitting was legendary (argyle socks, cable knit sweaters, coats, gloves) and her gorgeous pies made every holiday special. She campaigned tirelessly for various PTA fundraisers, made costumes for parades, and made sure her children did their homework and chores. The Red Cross could always count on her to help with their blood drives, and later she made endless blankets for children with cancer. All of this she accomplished even though she began working as soon as her youngest was old enough to be safe after school. She worked as a Kindergarten assistant, and then for many years as a chair-side assistant to oral surgeons.
Somewhat surprisingly, she never learned to drive, and instead became an inveterate walker. She walked everyday in both her jobs, and once she retired made it a daily habit to get out and about. Many in Pacific Grove will remember her walking down Lighthouse Avenue with her purse and hat and a cheerful greeting for whomever she met. Until she was about 96, she could walk up the hill from downtown and talk the whole way.
There were, of course, other things besides walking that kept her healthy for 10 decades. She never smoked, rarely drank, and had a personal philosophy that came down to "Don't worry. Be happy." Her way of putting it, when she was frequently asked how she had managed to survive so well, was "Don't sweat the small stuff." She never did, and she also never worried too much about the big stuff either. Having lived for over a century, she had witnessed seismic social, political, technological, and economic shifts. Through it all, she just did what she could everyday to make things run smoothly and cheerfully in her own sphere of influence. Resourcefulness, compassion, and the good sense of humor that allows one to thrive among so many siblings - these were the virtues she developed and lived by.
Mom was fortunate to be able to stay in her own house until the end, with the wise and loving care of the incomparable Ely Tuha and her team. For that care, we are all eternally grateful.
She breathed her last on Saturday, Nov. 16, and is survived by her youngest sister, Nancy Fox; 2 children, Dennis Harper and Nancy Harper; 4 grandchildren, Christine Holmes, Matthew Harper, Ben Lagace, and Ellie Lagace; and 2 great grandchildren, Isabella Harper and Athena Harper. She will be sorely missed by all who had the privilege to know her.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 5, 2020