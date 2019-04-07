Hazel Louise Tripp

September 18, 1944 - March 14, 2019

Weatherford, OK

Hazel was born September 18, 1944, in San Francisco, CA to Umberto and Merriel (Wilson) Donlin and passed away on Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City. Hazel was raised and attended school in San Francisco and later moved to Clear Lake, CA. She graduated from Kelseyville High School in 1962. On March 26, 1966, she married Carl Tripp in Soda Bay, CA and made their home in Pacific Grove, CA for 30 years. Hazel worked as a baker and helped restore a carousel, painting the horses and figurines. In 2001, they moved to Weatherford. She enjoyed cooking, painting, spending time with family and friends, and was a master gardener. Hazel is survived by her husband Carl of their home in Weatherford, one son Raymond Carl Tripp and wife, Alli of Everett, WA.; one brother, Jeffrey Cockriell and wife, Donna of Clear Lake, CA.; and one sister, Mary Seely and husband Ross of Del Rey Oaks, CA. She was preceded in death by her parents; one brother Robert Donlin; and one sister, Anna Kelly.

Memorial services were held on March 21st in Weatherford, OK.





View the online memorial for Hazel Louise Tripp Published in The Monterey Herald on Apr. 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary