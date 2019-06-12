Hazel Mothersell

August 9, 1927 - June 7, 2019

Prunedale

Hazel Marie Reese Mothersell passed peacefully at home. She was a former resident of Monterey. Hazel was raised in Erick, Oklahoma. In 1948 she came to California and met Ken Mothersell. They were happily married for almost 69 years. Hazel started working as a nurse's aide in 1946 and continued through the years as an aide and a Licensed Vocational Nurse. She retired from CHOMP in 1979. Hazel and Ken spent their retirement years traveling for fishing trips to the Klamath river and to other parts of the United States, Mexico, and Canada. Hazel enjoyed gardening, needlework, and sewing. She was preceded in death by her parents and eight of her nine siblings. She is survived by her husband Ken, her daughters Janet Campbell (Walt), Hope DeLeon (George), her four grandchildren, Caleb and Colleen Campbell, Matthew and Faith DeLeon, her sister Betty Taylor, and numerous nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank the staff of VNA Hospice for their caring and compassion. Services will be held at Lakewood Memorial Park in Hughson, CA on Friday June 14 at 11:00am.





