Hebard Robert Olsen
1937 ~ 2019
Monterey, CA
Hebard died December 28, 2019, following several strokes. Born and raised in Berkeley, CA, he earned a BA and MA from San Jose State University. Teaching science was his love, and he taught at Seaside High School for 26 years.
In retirement Hebard became well known as the man behind a tall, unusual looking tripod and camera. A volunteer videographer, he documented as many as six local events a week, producing these for a wider audience on public access TV. It was important to him to give voice to peoples, politics and cultures often ignored. He was greatly appreciated by such groups as League of Women Voters, Green Party, Democratic Women, Cetacean Society and the Peace and Justice Center. Among many awards, he was honored by NAACP in 2009 for his steadfast coverage of events, and by ACLU in 2017 for strengthening First Amendment rights by giving voice to diverse communities of Monterey County.
Hebard was a masterful troubleshooter for mechanical breakdowns and excelled in computer technology. He was proud to be an antiwar and anti cell-tower activist, a longtime Sierra Club member and a lover of KPFA radio, of classical music and of Breakthrough for Men.
Hebard is survived by his wife, Peggy; daughter, Josie (Chris); son, Christopher (Annalise); and grandchildren, Katelyn and William. A memorial service will be at Unitarian Universalist Church of the Monterey Peninsula on February 8 at 2 p.m.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Jan. 12, 2020