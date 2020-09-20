Helen Mellerio Wolf
November 17, 1937 - September 14, 2020
Wilsonville, Oregon
Helen Mellerio Wolf passed away in Wilsonville, OR. Helen was born in Pacific Grove, CA to Mary and Frank Mellerio and was raised on the Monterey Peninsula. She graduated from Monterey Union High in 1955. She moved to Vacaville, CA in 1964 where she worked as a bookkeeper before marrying Gerry Wolf, on April 14, 1972.
After their marriage, Gerry and Helen spent a number of years in Ohio and Michigan, finally settling in West Linn, OR in 1985. Helen was a devoted wife to Gerry, traveling with him on many sales rewards trips, making her signature chicken and rice dish as well as all of Gerry's favorites, and taking road trips to visit family and friends along the west coast.
Helen was preceded in death by Gerry after 45 years of marriage, and is survived by her brothers, Diego Mellerio of Woodburn, OR and Edward Mellerio of Vacaville, CA, sister-in-law Shirley Helwig Mellerio as well as stepdaughters Brooke Van Vleet of Portland, OR, Stephanie (Neil) Wendell of Pleasanton, CA, daughter Sheila (Ryan) Parden of Waterford, MI, nieces Dion Innes of West Linn, OR, Sadie Mellerio of San Francisco, CA, and nephew Byron Mellerio of Salem, OR as well as 7 grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, remembrances can be made to Alzheimer's Association
at act.alz.org
. Cards may be mailed to Diego & Shirley Mellerio, 1000 Goose Creek Rd, Woodburn OR 97071.