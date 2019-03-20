Monterey Herald Obituaries
|
Services
Bayside Community Mortuary
1610 Noche Nuena St.
Seaside, CA 93955
831-899-8850
Service
Thursday, Mar. 21, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bethel Church
390 Elm Street
Seaside, CA
View Map
Service
Friday, Mar. 22, 2019
7:00 PM
Bethel Church
390 Elm Street
Seaside, CA
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Church
390 Elm Street
Seaside, CA
View Map
Service
Sunday, Mar. 24, 2019
4:00 PM
Bethel Church
390 Elm Street,
Seaside, CA
View Map
Reverend Dr. Herbert Hoover Lusk Sr.


Reverend Dr. Herbert Hoover Lusk, Sr.
September 20, 1929 - March 15,2019
Seaside, CA
Rev. H. H. Lusk, Sr. died peacefully surrounded by family on March 15, 2019 at the age of 89. He is survived by his wife Bettye, sons Rev. Herbert H. Lusk, II (Vickey), Hendrick H. Lusk, Sr., and Rev. Harold H. Lusk, Sr.(Jennifer), and daughter Rita Burns, 16 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, and 3 great great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, church family, and friends. He was the Pastor of Bethel Missionary Baptist Church for 58 years.
The following services will be held at Bethel Church, 390 Elm Street, Seaside: Pay respects on Thursday, March 21, 2019 , 4:00 pm - 8:00 pm; a Pastoral Celebration on Friday, March 22, 2019, 7:00 pm; A Celebration of Life, Saturday, March 23, 2019, 11:00 am; and a Musical Tribute on Sunday March 24, 2019, 4:00 pm.
Rev. Lusk has lived in Seaside since 1961. He was known locally and nationally as a Preacher, Educator, Mentor, Moderator, Businessman, Entrepreneur, Missionary, and Friend


Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 20, 2019
