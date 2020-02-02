|
Herbert Reiman
March 2, 1923 ~ January 23, 2020
Carmel
Herbert Reiman, one of the last Battle of the Bulge combat medics, died at ninety-six. Herb was born in the Bronx, NY to Lenore and Samuel Reiman who immigrated from Rega, Latvia (then the Russian Empire). Herb enlisted in the army at eighteen right after Pearl Harbor. He was discharged in 1945 with two Purple Hearts and four Bronze Stars.
Herb grew up in the West Bronx. Post-military, he joined his father and older brother, Max, in S. Reiman & Sons, a diamond and precious stone jewelry manufacturing small business in New York City's diamond district. This business was liquidated in the mid - 1980's.
While head of B'Nai Brith adult Jewish education, Herb introduced Eli Wiesel to the NYC Jewish literary community and coordinated his lectures at the 92nd Street Y, Manhattan. He used his operatic tenor voice in choirs throughout NYC and as a cantor in high-holiday services at synagogues in Brooklyn and Queens.
Herb used his GI Bill to continue operatic singing lessons. He was accepted by the Metropolitan Opera's chorus where he performed in many operas over many seasons. Herb was an instructor at Queens College NYC teaching English to foreign students. He earned his Masters of Philosophy degree at The New School for Social Research, Manhattan - "Just to learn." Herb performed in TV, movies and commercials including working as a body-double for Burt Lancaster in Rocket Gibraltar in 1988.
Moving from the Bronx to Queens, he has been a resident of Carmel Valley since 1995, calling it the "most beautiful place."
Herb married his late wife, Rita Fox Reiman in 1946. She passed away in 2017. He is survived by his son Alan and his wife, Kathy, and their son, Mark; and his daughter, Carol Fox Sillars, her husband, David, and their daughter, Jaclyn. He was a great husband, dad, grandfather.
Herb placed a small plaque on a small bench in his small courtyard:
In Loving Memory of
Rita Reiman
October 12, 1923 – July 28, 2017
From time to time Herb would say, "Her soul is on this bench."
He loved to watch the sunset from his home; peacefully, while at home, he passed into his last sunset.
Published in The Monterey Herald on Feb. 2, 2020