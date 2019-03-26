Herbert Starr

Dec 2, 1932 - Mar 4, 2019

Monterey

Herbert Starr passed away peacefully March 4, 2019. It is in great sadness we present Our Family's Life Tribute to him. Herb was born in Chicago in 1932. His childhood summers were spent at his grandfather's cottage on Lake Michigan. He kept in contact with his school friends living in both Chicago and Indiana. All his friends and family loved being at Herb's Juniper Beach and at his "Sand Dunes at the Lake" creating memories we will cherish forever. Herb married the love of his life Nancy in 1960. Serving as Vice President, he managed the family's business in downtown Chicago in his 25 year first career. Herb made a new career choice and moved our family to Monterey, CA in 1976. He drove us out in his convertible; all six of us with the top down and many stops along the way. Herb was an Estate Planner for many years in Monterey. He wrote a successful and helpful book which is in the Washington Library of Congress. He had lecture appearances in the west and talk show appearances back east. During their 58 1/2 years of marriage, Herb & Nancy loved their travelling in Europe. That resulted in new, lasting friendships. Herb always felt joy and great pride for our four children Paul (Dawn), Edward (Renee), David (Alison), Mary (Guy), and our nine grandchildren. During his retirement he enjoyed driving for Meals on Wheels visiting new friends and he always left them happy. He also joined the Sons of Italy as an honorary member. Herb will live on in all of our hearts through wonderful memories. This summer the family will hold a private celebration of Herb's life.





