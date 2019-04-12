Herman Lawrence "Larry" Ostrow

February 18, 1936 - April 9, 2018

Monterey, California

Born in Los Angeles, Larry passed away suddenly at his home in Monterey, California. He was preceded in death by his parents Herman Bernard Ostrow and Charlotte Sara (Spector) Ostrow, his brother Gerald Ostrow, and his beloved, adored and respected wife of 39 years Monna Lee (O'Cain) Ostrow.

Larry spent his childhood between Palm Springs and Big Bear Lake where his father was the unofficial Mayor. At 13, his mother passed away, he his father and brother moved to Las Vegas. He spent his high school years as an honor student and working as a busboy at the famous Sands Hotel where he had an opportunity to meet all of his favorite headliners. He was accepted at UCLA but instead decided to enlist in the Army.

In 1955 he graduated from the prestigious Russian program at the Army Language School now known as the Defense Language Institute, and he married his first wife Linda Louise Earl. After a tour of duty in Germany and obtaining his B.A. from San Jose State University, he was accepted to Officers Training School at Fort Sill, OK where he was one of the very few to complete the program.



After leaving the Army, he started a career selling life Insurance. He was a constant top achiever, winning sales awards every year he was in business. He was a consummate learner. He had a witty sense of humor and loved a good joke. He was a lover of art, music, and reading. He was a proud American and proud of his Jewish Ancestry. He was a great thinker with an open mind and an open heart, committed to listening carefully and seeking understanding. He was a speaker of truth and a teacher of great lessons, generous with his time, and treasure. He believed that we are on this earth to make a difference and to contribute to our fellow man.



He is survived by his step children George Anthony "Tony" Fenner, Leslie Ruth Unwin (John) and Frank "Craig" Kozlowski (Sylvia) and his loving and faithful daughter Susan Marcia "Susie" Pierce (Tim) Grandchildren: Kimberly Chapman (James), Tait Fenner, Dena Fenner, Scott Coates (Jessica) Joshua Lawrence Rossman (Cassandra) Michael Joseph Rossman (Susan) Alexandra Pierce (Bryan Harris) Justin Pierce (Amy) and Ashley-Paige Pierce Great Grandchildren: Christian Chapman (Aimee), Haley Chapman, Kennedy Chapman Larick (Clayton), Jude Lawrence Rossman, Nathan Lucas Rossman, Brennan Coates, Taylor Coates, Tegan Pierce, Finley Pierce, Pierce Danger Harris, Collin Alexander Rossman and Trinity Paige Rossman. Great Great Grandchild: Alana Chapman



He was a cherished man. He, and his contribution to this world will be missed every minute of everyday.





