Hildegard Finta

June 7, 1928 - Feb. 25, 2019

Del Rey Oaks

Hildegard Finta died peacefully on February 25 in Monterey at the age of 90 with her family by her side. She is survived by her children: son Michael A. Finta of Eldorado Hills and his wife Laurie, son Attila Finta of Austin, Texas, and his wife Marcia Rhode, and daughter Vicky Sherman of Reno, Nevada, and her husband Mike, as well as three grandchildren -- Michael F. Finta, Elizabeth Dillon, and Justin Sherman -- and four great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Michael (Misi) Finta in 1986, and by her sister Ingeborg in 2002.

Hildegard Leonore ("Hildelore") Oehler was born June 7, 1928 in Bad Nauheim, Germany. After the War, at age 17 she left Germany and made her way alone to Switzerland for a fresh start. There she met and married Misi, a Hungarian refugee fleeing the Communists. They later emigrated to the U.S. to begin a new life. They settled in Monterey and raised a family.

Known to her friends as Lori or Hilde, she had a successful business on the Monterey Peninsula for more than fifty years as a bookkeeper and tax preparer. She was beloved and respected by everyone whose life she touched. She was broadly regarded as one of the kindest, sweetest, most generous persons you would ever know. She will be dearly missed.





