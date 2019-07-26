|
Hisako Rexroth
November 2, 1930 - August 20, 2018
Marina, California
Hisako Rexroth passed away on August 20, 2018. She was born in Ome, Japan on November 2, 1930. She met her husband, Art Rexroth, when the U.S. Army stationed him in Japan. They later married, and spent the next sixty years together. Art's military service took them around the world. After he retired, they, and their children, made their home in Marina, CA.
In addition to raising her family and maintaining a welcoming home for family and friends, Hisako worked as a tailor at Fort Ord for many years. Among her interests were bowling, bingo, sewing, travelling, long walks with friends, and spending time with family.
Hisako's beautiful smile, humble nature and kind spirit will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She is survived by her son, John Rexroth (Carol) of Davis, CA; daughter, Linda Rexroth (Clair Willcox) of Columbia, MO; and daughter, Donna Kennedy (Jon) of Chantilly, VA. She is also survived by nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, other extended family and many, many friends.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Hisako's life at Mission Memorial Park (1915 Ord Grove Ave, Seaside, CA) on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10:30 am.
Published in The Monterey Herald on July 26, 2019