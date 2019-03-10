Home

Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:30 PM
El Estero Presbyterian Church
490 Camino El Estero
Monterey, CA
Hisao Yamanishi

Hisao Yamanishi Obituary
Hisao Yamanishi
Seaside, CA
Hisao Yamanishi, known to friends as "Yam," passed away peacefully, surrounded by family, on February 24, 2019 at the age of 91. A devoted husband, father, grandfather and friend, he will be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and steadfast commitment to family, congregation, and community.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Setsuko, children Carol(Van), Greg(Kelly), and Susan, grandchildren Chelsea, Courtney, Alison, and Hannah, and siblings Mae, Nellie(Akimi), and George(Alice). Hisao is predeceased by his parents Masako and Frank, and brothers Kunio, Henry, and Louie.
A celebration of Hisao's life will be held Saturday March 16, 2019 at 1:30 PM, at El Estero Presbyterian Church 490 Camino El Estero, Monterey, CA 93940. Reverend Ted Esaki will be officiating.


Published in The Monterey Herald on Mar. 10, 2019
