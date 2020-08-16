Hope Marie CappuccioOctober 3, 1940 - August 1, 2020MontereyHope Marie Cappuccio, 79, of Monterey, CA went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2020. She was born October 3, 1940 in Monterey and was the the daughter of Pete and Eva Sansone. She graduated from Monterey High School and later married Santo Cappuccio on December 5, 1960. They were married for 46 years until his death in 2006.Hope was a devoted mother, grandmother, auntie and friend. She had a passion for cooking and unwavering love for family; taking care of her children and grandchildren was one of the biggest joys of her life. She had an infectious smile and warmth that touched everyone around her. Hope's house was always full of food and love and she had the beautiful ability to make every person who walked into her home feel special. From her holiday feasts to her elegant sense of style to her love of bitmojis, she was the center of the Cappuccio family. She was the most unselfish, giving, generous person who never hesitated to give to those in need. It was a gift to know her and to be loved by her.Hope is preceded in death by her husband Santo Cappuccio and brother Jimmy Lecce. She is survived by her brother Peter (Clara) Lecce, daughter Roseanne Cappuccio, son Joe (Andrea) Cappuccio, grandchildren Cassandra Cappuccio, Kevin Cappuccio, Sophia Cappuccio, Giovanni Rito, Bella Rito, Eva Rito, Kaya Callahan, and many nieces and nephews. Services were held privately and the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry through San Carlos Cathedral.Condolences may be written to the family at