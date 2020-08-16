1/1
Hope Marie Cappuccio
1940 - 2020
October 3, 1940 - August 1, 2020
Monterey
Hope Marie Cappuccio, 79, of Monterey, CA went to be with the Lord on August 1, 2020. She was born October 3, 1940 in Monterey and was the the daughter of Pete and Eva Sansone. She graduated from Monterey High School and later married Santo Cappuccio on December 5, 1960. They were married for 46 years until his death in 2006.
Hope was a devoted mother, grandmother, auntie and friend. She had a passion for cooking and unwavering love for family; taking care of her children and grandchildren was one of the biggest joys of her life. She had an infectious smile and warmth that touched everyone around her. Hope's house was always full of food and love and she had the beautiful ability to make every person who walked into her home feel special. From her holiday feasts to her elegant sense of style to her love of bitmojis, she was the center of the Cappuccio family. She was the most unselfish, giving, generous person who never hesitated to give to those in need. It was a gift to know her and to be loved by her.
Hope is preceded in death by her husband Santo Cappuccio and brother Jimmy Lecce. She is survived by her brother Peter (Clara) Lecce, daughter Roseanne Cappuccio, son Joe (Andrea) Cappuccio, grandchildren Cassandra Cappuccio, Kevin Cappuccio, Sophia Cappuccio, Giovanni Rito, Bella Rito, Eva Rito, Kaya Callahan, and many nieces and nephews. Services were held privately and the family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to the Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry through San Carlos Cathedral.
Published in Monterey Herald Obits on Aug. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Memories & Condolences
August 14, 2020
When God created Hope he created a true masterpiece. Her heart was pure and her intentions always good. She was always present when anyone needed her. She always had an ear for listening a shoulder to cry on and was everyones cheerleader. I will truly miss her and cherish the memories of her. It has been my privilege and honor to know her, love her and be loved by her. To her family may her legacy of love live on in all of you. Anyone who knew Hope truly knew an angel. Rest In Peace My Beautiful Friend.
Nellie Cardinale
